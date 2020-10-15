1/1
Wesley Harry "Junie Boy" Boudreaux Jr.
1945 - 2020
Wesley Harry "Junie Boy" Boudreaux, Jr., age 75, departed this life October 3, 2020 at Ochsner Emergency Center in LaPlace, LA. Born May 29, 1945 to the late Wesley Boudreaux, Sr. and Nelly Kennard Boudreaux of Gramercy, LA. Loving father of Demetra Boudreaux-Bryant (Derrick), Dieredra Boudreaux, Wesley Pugh, and Marvin Boudreaux. Survived by 6 siblings, 6 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Wesley was educated in St. James Parish Schools. He was a former White Fleet Cab Driver for many years, as well as a heavy equipment operator. Wesley retired from Broh Brothers Construction. After retirement he became a Lyft driver. A family memorial service will held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bardell's Mortuary, 3856 Hwy 44, Mt. Airy, LA. Viewing from 9 a.m. until service time. Private burial to follow. Family and friends are invited to attend a public viewing at Bardell's Mortuary on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, social distancing, limited seating, and masks will be enforced. Services entrusted to Bardell's Mortuary. Information: (985)535-6837.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bardell's Mortuary
OCT
16
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bardell's Mortuary
OCT
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bardell's Mortuary
Bardell's Mortuary
3856 Louisiana 44
Mt. Airy, LA 70076
(985) 535-6837
