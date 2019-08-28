Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church 12424 Brogdon Lane Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church 12424 Brogdon Lane Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wesley Wilfred Gowland passed away suddenly due to a complicated heart condition Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Wes, a native of Baton Rouge, was born November 27, 1972. After losing his father, Wilfred "Bill" St. Germain Gowland, Jr in 1978, the family relocated to the Birmingham, Alabama area. Wes was gregarious and always popular though his school years. He was starting right guard lineman, #76, for the Gardendale Rockets high school football team. He was active in school, the community, clubs, athletics, and served as Senior Class of 1991 President. Wes remained in Alabama until 1993, when he returned to Baton Rouge to follow in his father's footsteps in the automotive business. Wes was employed with the Allstar Group for 13 years. In 1999, he married Rhonda Aymond. He and Rhonda had one child, his beloved daughter and best friend, Lilia Marie Gowland, born December 9, 2002. In 2010, after fighting illness, he had an intense surgery to remove a very large non-malignant tumor from his abdomen. After a long recovery, he found himself struggling with opioid addiction. The following years were tough for Wes. In 2017, he reached the proverbial rock bottom. He entered rehabilitation and through prayers, love, support and his own will, put his life back together. He became a dedicated friend of "Bill W". He developed a close friendship with Greg Delouise, who helped him find his way. Wes payed it forward, volunteering his time to form relationships with others struggling through addictions. Wes also committed to his education and entered ITT Technical College pursuing a degree in Construction Management. He was a dedicated student, with two years of perfect attendance and countless hours studying and preparing. Wes completed his classes last week and was preparing for his graduation ceremony on September 13. He would have graduated Magna Cum Laude with a 3.985 GPA, the school's Gold Award for highest GPA in his major, other honors and accolades from faculty and staff. Wes was a true success story on overcoming addiction and personal fortitude. Wes completed the Right of Christian Initiation for Adults to become a confirmed Catholic April 15, 2006. He continued to grow spiritually, especially during his addiction recovery. In his last words, he told his mother that he had a special relationship with God. Wes was loved by everyone he met and cherished by his large family. We will all miss his smile, his enveloping hugs, his gravelly voice, and his kindness. Wes is survived by his large extended family and his immediate family, daughter Lilia Marie Gowland, mother Linda Sue Gowland Williams, stepfather Bruce E Williams, sister Ann Marie Satter, brother in law Robert Satter, nephew Logan Satter and countless friends. 