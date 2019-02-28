It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Wes Manuel, Jr. a beloved son and brother. He Succumbed to his illness February 23, 2019. He was born May 20, 1959 in Fort Worth, Tx. Although born with Downs Syndrome we decided early on that we would assist Wes Jr so he could receive all the training possible to help make his life more enjoyable for him, he achieved that and more. We enrolled him in private school when he was 3 years old in Albany, GA, Tripoli, Libya, and Little Rock, Ar. He overcame many challenges in his lifetime. He is survived by his father, Wes Manuel, sister Karen Manuel, and brother Gary Manuel. He is also survived by his nephew Alan Manuel in Carnesville, GA, niece Molly Forsti her husband Matt and their children Michael and Kyle Lynn in Montrose, MN. A Gathering will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Manuel and his mother Barbara Harrington Manuel. We are grateful to Our Lady of the Lake, The Care Center and Life Source Hospice for the care he received through the difficult times. We're also thankful for the assistance then Gov. Edwin Edwards offered so many years ago. He was a sweet soul who will be missed and remain in our hearts forever. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019