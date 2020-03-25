Whitley C. Moore (Bitsy), age 86, a resident of Batchelor, LA, passed away on March 23, 2020. Bitsy was an avid hunter, an inventor, and a teacher of life lessons to his children and grandchildren. Most importantly he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He served in the United States Airforce where he received a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. A funeral mass will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Rita Ann Landry Moore; daughter, Jill Guerin; sons, Brian Moore (Faye) and Bret Moore (Courtney), sisters, Jewel Anne LaCour; brothers, Tilghman Moore, Denton Moore, Ben Moore and Lester Moore; son in law, Gene Fulmer; grandchildren, Dillon Fulmer (Ena), Ben Fulmer (Bess), Rachel Trepagnier (Elliott), Olivia Fulmer, Stephen Fulmer, Monica Summers, Jeffery Armand (Lillie), Whitley Claire Moore, Emelie Moore, Mary Ellen Moore and Eric Guerin; Great grandchildren, Gemma Fulmer, Mia Fulmer, Lilly Fulmer, Jenna Summers, Taylor Summers, Ethan Armand, Anna Armand and Amelia Armand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Launce and Viola Grady Moore, daughter, Angela Fulmer and brother, Milton Moore. Pallbearers will be Dillion Fulmer, Ben Fulmer, Stephen Fulmer and Eric Fulmer.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020