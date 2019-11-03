The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Whitney Ledet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Whitney Joseph Ledet Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Whitney Joseph Ledet, Jr. passed away on Nov. 2, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was 92 years old. He was a WWII Veteran serving in the Scouts and Raiders Division of the U.S. Navy. He also just celebrated his 60th anniversary with the Free Mason's of Lynwood Lodge in New Orleans, La. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ethel St. Pierre Ledet; 3 grandchildren, Laura Mayes (Jef) of Austin, Texas, Whitney Paul Ledet of Prairieiville, Louisiana, Philip Joseph Ledet (Nichole) of Prairieville, La.; 3 great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Baucum of Denver, Colorado, Payton Ledet of Prairieville, La., and Brynlee Ledet of Prairieville. He was preceded in death by his son, Whitney J. Ledet III of Prairieville, La. and his parents, Whitney J. Ledet and Lena Ledet of Des Allemands, La. Pallbearers will be Whitney P Ledet, Philip J. Ledet, Kayleigh Baucum, Jef Mayes, Eddie Derouen, and Perry Derouen. Services will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, La. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 from 5PM to 8PM and Tuesday Nov. 5, from 2PM to 3PM with services beginning at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, give to your local Children's Hospital.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Whitney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now