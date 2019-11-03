|
|
Whitney Joseph Ledet, Jr. passed away on Nov. 2, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was 92 years old. He was a WWII Veteran serving in the Scouts and Raiders Division of the U.S. Navy. He also just celebrated his 60th anniversary with the Free Mason's of Lynwood Lodge in New Orleans, La. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ethel St. Pierre Ledet; 3 grandchildren, Laura Mayes (Jef) of Austin, Texas, Whitney Paul Ledet of Prairieiville, Louisiana, Philip Joseph Ledet (Nichole) of Prairieville, La.; 3 great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Baucum of Denver, Colorado, Payton Ledet of Prairieville, La., and Brynlee Ledet of Prairieville. He was preceded in death by his son, Whitney J. Ledet III of Prairieville, La. and his parents, Whitney J. Ledet and Lena Ledet of Des Allemands, La. Pallbearers will be Whitney P Ledet, Philip J. Ledet, Kayleigh Baucum, Jef Mayes, Eddie Derouen, and Perry Derouen. Services will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, La. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 from 5PM to 8PM and Tuesday Nov. 5, from 2PM to 3PM with services beginning at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, give to your local Children's Hospital.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019