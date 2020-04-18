Wienola Kidder Fontenot, was born in Palmetto, LA on December 12, 1922 to Voris and Maud Smith Kidder. She passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 with her daughter, grandson and his fiancée by her side. As a young girl she was raised on a farm with her family near Waxchia, LA. Later she moved to Opelousas and began working at The Palace Café where she met her husband of 74 ½ years, Goldman. They were happily married until his passing on July 10, 2019. Early in their marriage they enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing at their camp on Little Alabama, traveling, and dancing in each other's arms. On their 67th wedding anniversary and renewal of their vows, they jitterbugged down the aisle. Several days before she passed, dancing with her husband was one of the things she spoke of often. Throughout her life she had an open-door policy for family and friends. Upon entering the home, you were greeted with a big smile, gumbo, and her famous potato salad. She dearly loved her family and was always eager to entertain as often as possible. Whenever there was a rodeo in town or nearby, she could count on having wall to wall guest of Randy and Gwen's who needed a place to stay or a good meal. That tradition has passed on to her grandson Trevor with his friends. Always greeting her with a hug and hello grandma when they entered the door. It kept her young and her heart happy. During her working career she was employed by Gibson's Department Store while living in Eunice and upon moving to Baton Rouge she was a fragrance consultant for Maison Blanche and Dillard's. Later in her life she gave tours at plantation homes, ending up at The Myrtles telling stories about "Chloe". She was a petit lady of grace and poise but will be remembered by many for her undaunting strength to get through any circumstance with ease. It was truly her gift in life. Her famous phrase was "It could always be worse." She will be deeply missed by many but especially her daughter and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Goldman Fontenot; her son, Randy Fontenot; her sisters, Audrey Pritchard, Mava Taylor, Bertha Hendricks, Twyler Soileau, and Wynesia Creadieur; and her brother, Colon "Slim" Kidder. Survived by daughter, Gwen Ragusa; her granddaughter, Bethany Fontenot; her grandson, Trevor Ragusa and his fiancée Skylar Farrow; her great-grandson, Stetson Owen; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Autill Fontenot; and her nieces and nephews who meant so much to her. Gwen and Trevor would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and support during this past year. A special thanks to Branica, Ashley, and Amanda who were with her until her passing.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.