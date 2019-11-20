Wilbert "Bucket" Matthews departed this life on Thursday , November 14, 2019, at Audubon Health and Rehab in Thibodaux, LA. He was 71, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Old Fountain Missionary Baptist Church, 615 Highway 308, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019