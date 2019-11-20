Wilbert 'Bucket' Matthews

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbert 'Bucket' Matthews.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Old Fountain Missionary Baptist Church
615 Highway 308,
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Fountain Missionary Baptist Church,
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wilbert "Bucket" Matthews departed this life on Thursday , November 14, 2019, at Audubon Health and Rehab in Thibodaux, LA. He was 71, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Old Fountain Missionary Baptist Church, 615 Highway 308, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.