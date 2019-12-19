Wilbert "Cookie Man" Cooks, Sr, 67, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Thibodaux passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, from 3 pm to 5 pm. Visitation on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1117 President St., Thibodaux, from 9 am to Religious Services at 11 am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019