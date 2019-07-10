Wilbert Dickerson

Service Information
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-4216
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St Mary A.M.E. Church
7451 1st Street
Addis, LA
View Map
Obituary
Wilbert Dickerson departed this life on Sunday June 30, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Baton Rouge, La., at 12:42p.m. Age 82. Visiting at Roscoe Mortuary on Friday July 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Religious service on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 12 noon at St Mary A.M.E. Church, 7451 1st Street, Addis, La., conducted by Rev Mallory Williams Interment Mount Olive Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Ora Lee Dickerson, daughter Stacy Stevens, Sisters Glady Governor and Doris Jordan. Arrangements Entrusted to Roscoe's Mortuary 225-687-4216.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019
