Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:30 PM Jones Creek Cafe, 15005 Market St, Baton Rouge. , LA

Wilbert Eugene 'Sonny' Kemp passed away at his home on January 19, 2020. He was born to Eugene and Oma Kemp (Braud) on June 29, 1935, in Baton Rouge. After his graduation from Catholic High School, Sonny began his 50-year career in the automotive retail and wholesale business. Although he worked hard, he played hard and enjoyed all Louisiana has to offer. An avid outdoorsman, his passion for hunting deer on Profit Island, fishing, boating, BBQing, or working tirelessly in his yard was unmatched. On any given Saturday, Sonny and his long- time partner, Shirley Kay Green, could be found tailgating at LSU Stadium with friends and family, always ready to offer one of his famous whiskey sours. Sonny loved his friends and family and absolutely adored his dogs, Barkley and Sonny-boy. Sonny will be missed by all who knew and loved him and is survived by his three sons, Trae, Todd and Brett (Paula). Per Sonny's wishes there will be no service or memorial; however, there will be a celebration of life, Wednesday, January 29, from 4-7:30pm at Jones Creek Cafe, 15005 Market St, Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020

