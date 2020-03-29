Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbert Francois Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbert Francois Jr. died on Monday, March 9th at the age of 71 in Miami Beach, Fl. He was a native of Baton Rouge, and after an early retirement, was a resident of Miami Beach for the past 20 years where he enjoyed many years of leisure. He was a proud Vietnam War Veteran who enjoyed helping his neighbors by sharing his troubleshooting and repair knowledge of any and all electrical and mechanical challenges that came up in daily life. He was liked by many people, but few really knew him. He enjoyed his solitude and privacy, but also managed to make space for a small circle of family, friends and neighbors. If you saw him recently, he would be wearing his favorite sweatshirt, from his brother in law Mickey, with its zippered hood and many pockets to hold his favorite items. He is survived by his daughter Carmen Francois, sons Derrick Williams and Joachim Abdul Francois, sisters Aluska Francois, Alfreda F. Smith, Charlene F. Cotton, brother Gordon Francois, and several grand children, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Regina Francois, his parents, Wilbert Francois Sr. and Charlotte Francois, two sisters, Johnnie F. McDonald and Bobbie F. Whiten, and a brother, Reginald Francois. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Thank you to Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, for their care, and thank you to Seasons Hospice & Palliative, Miami, for their care during this transition. Please keep the family in your thoughts during this difficult time, please express your love to someone close to you, and pour out a little Crown for dad. Wilbert Francois Jr. died on Monday, March 9th at the age of 71 in Miami Beach, Fl. He was a native of Baton Rouge, and after an early retirement, was a resident of Miami Beach for the past 20 years where he enjoyed many years of leisure. He was a proud Vietnam War Veteran who enjoyed helping his neighbors by sharing his troubleshooting and repair knowledge of any and all electrical and mechanical challenges that came up in daily life. He was liked by many people, but few really knew him. He enjoyed his solitude and privacy, but also managed to make space for a small circle of family, friends and neighbors. If you saw him recently, he would be wearing his favorite sweatshirt, from his brother in law Mickey, with its zippered hood and many pockets to hold his favorite items. He is survived by his daughter Carmen Francois, sons Derrick Williams and Joachim Abdul Francois, sisters Aluska Francois, Alfreda F. Smith, Charlene F. Cotton, brother Gordon Francois, and several grand children, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Regina Francois, his parents, Wilbert Francois Sr. and Charlotte Francois, two sisters, Johnnie F. McDonald and Bobbie F. Whiten, and a brother, Reginald Francois. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Thank you to Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, for their care, and thank you to Seasons Hospice & Palliative, Miami, for their care during this transition. Please keep the family in your thoughts during this difficult time, please express your love to someone close to you, and pour out a little Crown for dad. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close