Wilbert Harris

Uncle Wilbert departed this life Sept 24th at Capital Oaks. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson. He was 92 and he was retired from East laundry. Survived by Caregivers, nieces Glinda Jenkins and Ida Hunt along with many nieces and nephews. Services: Viewing: Friday 5-7 pm at Breath of Life CC 9435 Plank Rd Clinton. Continuing 9:30-11 am Family Funeral. Services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home. Interment in Jackson Cemetery #2. Mask required.

