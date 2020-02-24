Wilbert John Lewis Sr.

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Obituary
Wilbert John "Blue Meat" Lewis, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence in Plattenville, LA. He was 91 and a native of Plattenville, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachery, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
