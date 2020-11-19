Wilbert "Baby Chick" "Paw Paw" North, Sr. departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 82, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Religious services on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, Donaldsonville, LA at 2:00 pm. Burial in St. James UMC Cemetery. Survived by one son, Danny Jay North (Hattie); one daughter, Barbara Williams; one daughter-in-law, Emma Bell; one son-in-law, Eddie Williams; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Brown North; parents, Corrine and Clarence North, Sr.; two sons, Marlon "Tummy" North and Wilbert "Pooney" North, Jr.; six brothers and three sisters. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346. (225) 473-1900. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.