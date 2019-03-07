Wilbert R. Williams, a retired US Army Veteran and retired employee of Assumption General Hospital, departed this life on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 87, a native of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visiting on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at New Morning Star Baptist Church, 103 Lily St., Labadieville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services 11:00am. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019