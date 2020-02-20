Wilbert S. McKnight entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2020 at the age of 77. Survived by his wife, Alice McKnight; daughters, Robin McKnight and Bridget Williams; sons, Calvin McKnight and Vanchester McKnight; sisters, Rose Lee Gibson, Mayzell James, Deloris Davis and Clia Anthony; brother, Roy McKnight; grandchildren, Kristyn, Morley, Tyler, Cohner, Caz and C. J.; 9 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Carlos Bates, Sr. officiating. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020