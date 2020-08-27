1/1
Wilbert Scott
Wilbert Scott, 66, a native of Woodville, MS and longtime resident of Batchelor, LA, entered peacefully into eternal rest in New Roads, LA on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He leaves to cherish precious memories siblings seven brothers, nine sisters, four sisters-in-law, and three brothers-in-law. Public viewing Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:00 am - 10:45 am until private religious service at 11:00 am (FAMILY ONLY) at Verrette's Funeral Home, 1018 Parent St., New Roads, LA. Interment Kingsford B.C Cemetery Woodville, MS.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Verrette's Funeral Home
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Verrette's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Verrette's Funeral Home
1018 Parent St.
New Roads, LA 70760
225-638-7544
