Wilbert Scott, 66, a native of Woodville, MS and longtime resident of Batchelor, LA, entered peacefully into eternal rest in New Roads, LA on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He leaves to cherish precious memories siblings seven brothers, nine sisters, four sisters-in-law, and three brothers-in-law. Public viewing Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:00 am - 10:45 am until private religious service at 11:00 am (FAMILY ONLY) at Verrette's Funeral Home, 1018 Parent St., New Roads, LA. Interment Kingsford B.C Cemetery Woodville, MS.

