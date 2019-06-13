Wilbert "Cuthie" Sims, Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence in New Orleans, LA. He was 84, and a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visiting on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, LA from 2 pm to 4 pm. Visiting on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at First Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA from 9 am to Religious Services at 11 am conducted by Rev. Dr. Irving Brown. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019