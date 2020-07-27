1/1
Captain Wilbur Allen Womack Jr.
Captain Wilbur Allen Womack, Jr., "The Good Captain" peacefully embarked on his last flight to heaven at home on July 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 19, 1930, to the late Wilbur Allen Womack Sr and Berkie Estelle Mills Womack. The Good Captain served in the US Navy Korean War and was a Pilot for Delta Airlines for 34 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Sydney Wood Womack, of whom he was married for 63 years; his children Julie, Jay, Jennifer, and Jeffery (Kim); his sister Sue King (late Jay King); grandchildren Kacie Louque (Ross), Kelie Duhe (Travis), Sydney and Cameron; great grandchildren Ross, Gage, and Quinn. He is preceded in death by his brother Harvey and sister Berkey Branch. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 10:00 am until a memorial service at 11:00 am.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 27 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
