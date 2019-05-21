Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilburn J. "Jim" Kelly. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilburn J. "Jim" Kelly, a native and lifelong resident of Pride who passed away at his home on May 20, 2019 at the age of 92. He was a retired Exxon employee with 40 years service, a cattleman and a US Army veteran having served in Germany during the Korean War. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 16135 Milldale Road, from 5:00PM-8:00PM and resume at the church, Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM. The service will be conducted by Bishop Joshua Roy. Interment will be in the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Croft Kelly, a son James R. Kelly and wife Kathy; two grandchildren Tracie Lynn Kelly and James Scott Kelly "Jay" and wife Jessica; two great grandchildren Ryleigh Lynn Wilbert and Jase Denver Kelly; two sisters Eula Mae Bankston, Covington and Sally Marie Goynes, Pride. Preceded in death by his parents Scott George and Beulah Pullman Kelly, a brother Elborn Dallas Kelly. Pallbearers will be Bryan and Gordon Kelly, Scott and Ross Goynes, Johnny Bankston and Dean Croft. Honorary pallbearers are Gerald Smith, Danny Kimble, Joe, Bob and Jase Kelly. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Pride Ward. He had an abounding love for his family and liked to share stories about his early life and his employment at Exxon. For many years he enjoyed raising cattle, planting a large garden, family vacations and attending cattle auctions. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family would like to thank his caregivers Zelda Courtney, Deanna Dier, Annie Lefleur, and also the Audubon Hospice staff for their services rendered.

