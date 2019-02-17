Wilda Morgan Callender a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 83. She was a graduate of Istrouma High School in 1954. She was a former member of Lanier Baptist Church and a current member of Istrouma Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Morgan and Lelia Mae D'Armond Morgan. She is survived by husband, William S. "Dub" Callender; sons, Wendell Callender and Brian (Ashleigh) Callender; and grandsons, Peyton and Hudson Callender. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 12pm-2pm with services beginning at 2pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family ask that any donations be made to Istrouma Baptist Church, Vision 2020.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019