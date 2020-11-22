1/1
Wildred Curole "Willie" Quinlan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wildred "Willie" Curole Quinlan, 75, born and raised in Larose, LA, and resident of Zachary, LA, passed away on November 21, 2020, following a brain aneurysm. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home at 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA, 70802. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 4826 Main Street, Zachary, LA, 70791. A private family burial will be held at a future date at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Larose, LA. Wildred is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Francis Quinlan, III, and Wendy Scardina Quinlan; her daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany Quinlan Meek and John Thomas Meek, II; grandchildren, Kyle Joseph Quinlan, Sean Patrick Quinlan, Kayla Michelle Quinlan, Ross Matthew Quinlan, and Tom Joffre Meek, III; brother and sister-in-law, Dickey and Nancy Curole; and niece, Ginger LeBlanc. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Elda Curole; sister, Wilma Curole LeBlanc; grandson, Jacob Matthew Meek; and nephew and nieces, Greg LeBlanc, Jill LeBlanc, and Robin LeBlanc Williams. What a loving mother! Always doting on her kids, she continuously supported them through their school years attending their athletic ventures, tending to their needs, and cooking delicious meals. For many years, she found so much joy in her role as a switch board operator at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was passionate about gardening, listening and dancing to country music, cooking, sewing, and dining at Pop's Lil Stop in Ethel and Heads and Tails in Baton Rouge. She definitely loved Hallmark Channel especially during the holidays as well as NCIS featuring her favorite Mark Harmon. A devoted Catholic, she found peace in church often serving as a lector at St. Joseph's Co-Cathedral when she resided in Thibodaux. Known as Ms.Willie or MawMaw Willie to so many, she always radiated love and enthusiasm to those who knew her. Many thanks to those who supported her in so many capacities over the years: Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge General – Mid-City, Southside Gardens, Amber Terrace of Baton Rouge, Oakwood Village of Zachary, Council on Aging in Clinton, Zachary Manor Nursing Home, Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, and Butterfly Wing of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed in her name Wildred "Willie" Curole Quinlan to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (c/o of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 McHugh Dr, Zachary, LA, 70791) https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/1397 or East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank Street, Clinton, LA, 70722 https://www.sagepayments.net/eftcart/forms/donate.asp?M_id=853473758353. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved