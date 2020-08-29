Wiley G. Jolissaint, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long courageous battle with cancer at the age of 63. Wiley was a retired truck driver for 23 years with Durk Landry Trucking. He loved fishing, hunting, riding in his boat and reading true crime books. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a lifelong resident of Bayou Sorrel. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm and will resume on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9 am until religious services at 12 pm, conducted by Adam Warren. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Wiley is survived by his love for the last 28 years, Brenda C. Jolissaint; parents, Sitman and Myrna Jolissaint; children, Nicole Wireman (Billy) and Adam Jolissaint (Jaime); step children, Terri Dupree (Travis) and Chad Guidry (Julie); grandchildren, D'Anna and Jenna Moore, Devon, Trevor, Ethan and Vance Wireman, Parker and Gaige Jolissaint, Dylan, Stevi and Brandi Plaisance, Justin Edwards and Kalem Guidry; seven great grandchildren; sister, Debbie Rodney (Steve); brothers, Matt Jolissaint (Falynn) and Dale Jolissaint; godchild, Laura Jolissaint; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Elsie Hemphill Selser and Joseph Herman and Lillian Delaville Jolissaint; and stepson, Michael Guidry. Pallbearers will be Adam and Matt Jolissaint Travis Dupree, Joey Russell, Chad Guidry and Dylan Plaisance. Special thanks to Mrs. Shirley and the staff at Comfort Care Hospice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.