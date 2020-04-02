Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

With a heavy heart we say goodbye to my dad, son, brother, nephew and love, Wiley Joseph Gros, Jr. He passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020 on his way to work doing what he loved. He was a resident of Belle River and graduate of Assumption High School Class of 1986. He worked for over 40 years as a crane operator. Wiley was an excellent, dependable, and hard worker having been employed by Buckner Heavy Lift Cranes for several years. He ran a Crawler Lattace Boom Liebherr 600 metric ton crane and traveled to many states for work with Susie. He loved LSU, Saint's Football, crawfish and Swamp Pop. He is survived by his one son, Wiley "Joseph" Gros, III; former wife, Linda Stohm; mother, Betty Cedotal Gros; brother, Jimmy Gros, Sr.; loving and devoted girlfriend, Tommie "Susie" Ducote; fur baby boy Brees; uncle and aunt, Emmet Cedotal, Jr. and Jean Ann; god-parents, Bernice Cedotal Aucoin and Newton "York" Aucoin; niece and nephew, Brandy and Jimmy Gros, Jr.; and numerous cousins. Wiley was preceded in death by his son, Jace Wiley Gros; father, Wiley Gros, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Nellie Pipsair Gros; maternal grandparents, Emmet Cedotal, Sr. and Annette Daigle Cedotal; and uncles, James Cedotal, Riley, Russel, Harry, Bernie ad Louis Gros. A private service will be held. We would like to thank all the friends and family for your calls, texts, prayers and condolences, they are greatly appreciated.

