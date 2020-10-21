Such a kind sweet man, as we're his sons. This was my very first job-pbx operator while going to UofH, 1978-1979. I loved going to work for Trudy, and this great family at Mossy Oldsmobile. He was definitely an involved man in his business. Prayers for peace and comfort to his family. RIP Mr. Mossy.. denise dement robinson

Denise D Robinson

Coworker