Wiley Marvin (Butch) Depew, a resident of Saint Francisville, passed away June 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Jr. and Lorraine Depew. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nina Kay Depew; son, Travis Lee Depew (Bridget), daughter, Tasha Lynn Toups (Craig), and seven grandchildren; siblings, Charlotte McKeithen, Denise Paul (Bobby), William Depew III (Charlotte), Leslie Depew (Patricia), and Patrick Depew. Pallbearers will be, Clay Depew, Tyler Depew, Tristen Depew, Michael Depew, Alex Paul, and Johnny Behrnes. Honorary pallbearers, Craig Toups, Bernadette O'Neill, William Depew IV and Ronald Wiley Toups. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 6:00-9:00pm. Visitation will resume Monday, July 1, 2019 from 1:00pm until funeral service time of 2:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations made to Baton Rouge Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 1, 2019