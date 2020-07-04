Wiley Montgomery Perkins, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, went to his eternal home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1930. Wiley was a Deacon at Emanuel Baptist Church, a member of the Denham Springs Masonic Lodge 297, the International Brotherhood of Boliermakers Local 582 and he was also the "Number One Spaghetti Cook", at the Friendship Benefit Center. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 69 years, Hilda Cain Perkins; son, Chuck Perkins and wife Royce; daughters, Sherry Sibley and husband Jerry, Donna Whitehead and husband Jimmy; brother, Danny Perkins and wife Sue; sisters, Gracie Watts and husband Gene, and Faye Perkins; six grandchildren, Denny Perkins, Mary Francis Tadlock, Amy Sibley, Matt Covington, Chris Covington, Jack Perkins and Tonya Galloway; fifteen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs, on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 8:30 am until Celebration of Life Service at 10 am, conducted by Bro. Max Landry. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his parents L.D. and Alice Perkins; son, Dennis Perkins; grandson, Brandon Perkins; four brothers and two sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the VFW Post 7017, 113 Centerville St. NW, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

