Wilford Bremer, Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge, he died on Friday, March 15 2019, at age 77. Visiting at Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 8am am until service at 10:00am. He leaves to mourn his passing daughter, Sonya (Furdis, Jr.) Boss, Baton Rouge; son, Wilford (Flotina) Bremer, Jr., Lafayette; grandchildren Kristopher, Furdis, III, Malik, Troye, Tristyn, Bayleigh, and Brooklyn; devoted sister, Dr. Elaine (William) Lewnau, Baton Rouge; special niece and caretaker, Tamra Lewnau; ex-wife and friend, Alice Elaine Bremer; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Wilford was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lessie Jackson Bremer; brother Edward Bremer, Jr.; and special aunt and Godmother, Gertie Jackson Robinson. Services entrusted to Grant's Westside Funeral Services, 383-2001.
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019