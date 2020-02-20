A Fallen Limb, Wilfred Cooper broke from the Cooper Family Tree on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at approximately 9:10 am. He was born to the late Joseph and Hester Miller Cooper on April 21, 1937. He was a lifelong native of Welcome, Louisiana (now known as St. James, LA), married to the late Dora Lee Jones-Cooper for 59 years. Cooper was baptized by the late Reverend Daniel Jones at an early age and sang in the Jubilee Choir. He was a longtime member of the Mount Calvary Baptist Church. He was a retired Marathon employee. His joy was playing the guitar, gardening where he won many awards and his 16 grandchildren. The LEGACY he leaves to cherish his memory are 2 daughters, Merita Cooper and Eliska Cooper of St. James: 5 sons; Mark (Lois) Cooper, Sr. of St. James, Wilfred Wayne (Lisa) Cooper, Sr. of Greensburg; Machiavelli (Nadine) Cooper of St. James; Raffeal (Alfreda) Cooper of St. James, and Darwin (Tonja) Cooper of Baton Rouge: 16 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 5 siblings, 19 siblings in law; a devoted niece Tina Cooper; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; grandparents Noimie and Theophile Cooper; and 10 siblings. Visiting 4-6 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 22 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8103 Mt Calvary St., St. James until religious services at 1:30 PM conducted by Rev. Samuel Jones, Pastor. Interment in the church cemetery. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020