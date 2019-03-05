Wilfred "Buck" Joseph Picou, a lifelong native and resident of Maurepas, La entered his eternal resting place on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on June 24, 1931 to parents Edgar and Azlie Fontenot Picou. "Buck" was a true serviceman throughout the many seasons of his life. At eighteen he proudly enlisted in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany before being called to serve active combat duty in the Korean War during 1950-1951. On June 30, 1951 he was honored with recognition from the President of the United States, the Distinguished Service Cross Award, for extraordinary heroism in action against enemy aggressors. "Sergeant Picou's dauntless actions prevented the death of many of his comrades and removed a serious threat to the defense of his entire unit." He returned home to the United States and married his wife of 66 years, Fay Martin Picou. Together they had two daughters, Sharon Wheat (husband Jerry) and Sandra Delaney. He then served the community for several years through Picou Brother's store located in Maurepas. He furthered his community service as a deputy for the Livingston Parish Sherriff's Office while he began a career as a pipefitter installing and servicing sprinkler systems. After a health incident he rehabbed himself through his talent of woodworking where he created and shared many gifts for his family. He is most known and remembered by his community for his service of air conditioning and refrigeration for many years. As a Christian and Man of God his greatest service was to our Father. He was blessed with three grandchildren; Brandon Wheat (wife Emily), Bradley Wheat (wife Aimee) and Megan Delaney Nee (husband Joshua) and seven great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Kamryn and Nathan Wheat and Matthew, Abigail, Grayson and Lawson Wheat. He has been eternally reunited with his parents Edgar and Azlie Picou and siblings Charles Picou and Olivia Picou Sanchez and great-granddaughter Angel Grace Wheat. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at World of Life Worship Center, 23497 Hwy 22 Maurepas, La on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Ronnie Gautreaux will officiate the services with interment to follow at Maurepas Cemetery. In the words of Brother Picou, "God Bless" to all his family and loved ones. Psalm 23. Condolences and other information can be found online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
