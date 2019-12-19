Mr. Wilfred Thomas departed this earthly life on December 12, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a native and resident of St. Gabriel, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 21, 2019 for 10:00 am at New Jerusalem Full Gospel B.C. 4525 Point Clair Rd., St. Gabriel, LA. Visitation from 9:00 am until service time. Service of Compassionate Care Rendered by: Hambrick's Family Mortuary Inc. of Gonzales, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019