Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. God..."
    - Freddie & Mary Walker
  • - Freddie Walker
  • - Jacqueline McCray
  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
  • "From AJ and Antonio Thomas in Clermont Florida, we send our..."
    - Aj Thomas
Service Information
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-644-3302
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Jerusalem Full Gospel B.C.
4525 Point Clair Rd.
St. Gabriel, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
New Jerusalem Full Gospel B.C.
4525 Point Clair Rd.
St. Gabriel, LA
Obituary
Mr. Wilfred Thomas departed this earthly life on December 12, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a native and resident of St. Gabriel, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 21, 2019 for 10:00 am at New Jerusalem Full Gospel B.C. 4525 Point Clair Rd., St. Gabriel, LA. Visitation from 9:00 am until service time. Service of Compassionate Care Rendered by: Hambrick's Family Mortuary Inc. of Gonzales, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
