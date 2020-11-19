Wilhemenia Williams DeCuir entered into eternal rest on November 15, 2020 at the age of 83. Those who are left to cherish her memories– a devoted daughter and son-in-law Valencia Ann Decuir Anderson (Michael); grandchildren; Michelle and Marcus Anderson, Wendale Javon, Wynston Jamal, and Waylon Joseph Collins, son-in-law, Willie J. Collins Sr.; great granddaughter Willow Joi Collins. Also cherishing her memories are her devoted friends and other relatives. Visitation Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora Street Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Clee Lowe officiating. Burial Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Zachary Rd., Zachary, LA 70791. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home. Live Stream Service provided by Perry Productions: https://youtu.be/nFJli1viiU8.

