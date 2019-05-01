Wilkie Allene Stringfield Conerly (1917 - 2019)
Service Information
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS
39401
(601)-794-6281
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Memorial Park
9595 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, MS
View Map
Obituary
A loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Wilkie Allene Stringfield Conerly lived a life dedicated to Christ. Born in 1917 in Franklinton, LA, she spent most of her adult life in Baton Rouge with her husband, Loyd, working as a nurse and supervisor at Baton Rouge General Hospital for over 25 years. Wilkie and Loyd moved to Hattiesburg, MS in 1999 to be closer to their daughter, Barbara, and her family. At the young age of 94, Wilkie began painting and drawing, preferring to paint landscapes and florals with acrylics. It gave her great joy to share her art with those she loved. She died Monday, April 29, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. Visitation at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home, Hattiesburg, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by service at the funeral home chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment in Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, at 12:00 p.m. Friday. Dearly loved by all those she touched, she is survived by a daughter, Barbara Conerly Fortenberry, Hattiesburg; a granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Amy and Andy Jackson, Decatur, GA; and extended family members, Pennie Cooley, Darlene Crews, Mary Lynn Langlois and Marsha Snyder. She was a member of Westover Baptist Church, Hattiesburg. Memorials may be made to the , Westover Baptist Church and . Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 2, 2019
