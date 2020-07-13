1/1
Will Henry "Bill" Garlington
Bill passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Butterfly Wing of Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 81. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a native of Pollock, LA and a resident of Addis, LA. He was a retired employee of Dow Chemical Plaquemine. Bill is survived by his five children and spouses, Layne and Ronnie Mire, Aimee and David Rabalais, Neil and Suzy Garlington, Holly and Kevin LeBlanc, Christel and Tait Dupont; grandchildren, Patrick and Alex Rabalais, Kaylee and Cody Garlington, Luke and Lauren LeBlanc, Blair Dupont and fiancé Hays Kahao, Caleb, Logan and Jackson Dupont; brother, Ivy Joe Garlington and wife Barbara and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Mercedes Badeaux Garlington, parents, Ivy Monroe Garlington and Essie Reeder Garlington; sister, Gaye Nell Hattaway and brother, Ronald W. Garlington. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, wooden boats and farming. He was a collector of small engines, tractors and farm equipment. He was happiest with his friends at "cookouts at Larry's". A graveside service will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum, Brusly, LA on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM, conducted by Rev. Matt Lorrain. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly, LA. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Memories & Condolences

July 13, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
