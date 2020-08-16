Willa Mae Dickerson departed this life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 75 and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. A private celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 815 Barbier Ave., Thibodaux, LA at 11:00am. Mask and social distance required. Interment in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.