1/1
Willa Mae Dickerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willa Mae Dickerson departed this life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 75 and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. A private celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 815 Barbier Ave., Thibodaux, LA at 11:00am. Mask and social distance required. Interment in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved