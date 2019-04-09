Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Willa Mae "Billie" Giddens Calvert, our beloved family matriarch and friend to all who met her, was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, two weeks short of her 91st birthday (April 18, 1928). She was a native of Brooksville, FL, and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, for 54 years. Before settling in Baton Rouge, she toured the world as an Army wife for 16 years. She and her husband owned the Dairy Queen on Florida Blvd. from 1965 to 1978. She has touched the lives of those who knew her by her teachings of work ethics and compassion for others. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Baton Rouge for over 50 years, serving as Elder for many years, and belonged to the Women's Group at church. She was a volunteer at Southeast Ministries of Baton Rouge. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 46 years, she served as Worthy Matron twice as well as various other offices in Mystic Star Chapter #108. She also served at the state level as an appointed Officer. Her favorite hobbies were bowling, ballroom dancing, fishing and doing crafts with her husband and friends, as well as reading and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her children, Rebecca L. (Lonnie) Williams, Darlene Calvert (Edward) St. Clair, Ronald Calvert, Deborah Calvert Poché, Robert (Terry) Calvert, Daniel Calvert and Andrew Calvert; grandchildren, Tracey Poché (Casey) Russo, Heather Calvert (Jeremy) Stokes, Julia St. Clair (Jason Dobbs), Brandon Calvert, Amber Calvert, Kristin Poché (James) Morgan, Brian Calvert, Jonathon (Brit) St. Clair, and Grace Calvert; great-grandchildren, Serena McLin, Angelina, Lorelei, Roxanne, and Gunner Stokes, Nicolas and Leonardo Morgan, Gavin and Norah St. Clair; great-great-grandson, Pierce Hercules; and one brother Robert Clyde (Jean) Giddens, Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucy Ethel Holder and Robert Clyde Giddens; and her husband, Emmitt Scott Calvert, Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at First Christian Church, 8484 Old Hammond Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA, from 5 pm until Funeral services at 7 pm, celebrated by Rev. 