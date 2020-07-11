On July 6, 2020 Willard Harold Foreman passed away at the age of 93. Harold was born on August 18, 1926 in Gloster, Mississippi. He met and married Bernice Westbrook from Smithdale, Mississippi. They resided in Liberty, Mississippi until they moved to Baker, Louisiana for work. He was a carpenter working out of Local 1098. They remained in Baker until they retired and returned to Liberty. Living in the country was Harold's idea of heaven. He had huge gardens, hunted, fished and never stopped building whether it was furniture, additions to the house or deer blinds. After 58 years of marriage he lost his best friend, his wife Bernice. Harold remained in Mississippi until his death. Harold was preceded in death by his wife Bernice, parents Willard and C. Bell Foreman, brothers Hildon and Elmo and his precious granddaughter Brooke Ashley Stimac. Left to mourn his passing are daughters and son-in-laws, Pauline and Gerald Metcalf and Jon and Mary Stimac. He leaves three grandchildren Katie Metcalf, Christy Metcalf Case and Lindsey Stimac Saba and five great grandchildren Avery, Savannah, Emmory, Arwyn and Eli. Daddy will be missed for his energy, wit and devotion to his family. Private graveside service was held on July 8, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery in Gloster, Mississippi. We Love you Daddy. Rest in Peace.

