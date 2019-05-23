Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

A loving husband, dedicated father and doting grandfather, Willard John Cointment, Jr. was born October 24, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a lifelong resident of Gonzales. Willard will be remembered as an outspoken man who, as a prominent land surveyor in Ascension Parish, recognized the enormous need for a comprehensive drainage program to protect property and allow for development. He was a member of a group of concerned citizens that called themselves the Sandbaggers. He worked long and hard, often facing fierce opposition, to create a drainage program that uses canals, levees and pumps to control flooding in the parish. He also served his country in the United States Army and his God as a member and deacon at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales. An avid outdoorsman, Willard enjoyed saltwater and freshwater fishing, but he was most dedicated to duck hunting. When he was a young hunter, Lynnwood Hebert, Sr. took Willard under his wing and helped him develop as a water-fowler. Later in life, Willard made sure Hebert got to hunt as long as he was physically able. He supported Ducks Unlimited and Delta Waterfowl with both his presence and donations. He and nine of his friends founded and supported Big Casino Hunting Club. Later, he joined with two of his sons and a few friends and created Sweetwater, a company that brought 1,000 acres of distressed swamp near Lake Maurepas, and spent many years working to revitalize and improve the area. He loved his friends dearly, many of whom hunted with him despite a scarcity of ducks. The camaraderie was more important than the hunt itself. Willard frequently said he was looking forward to meeting his God and his old friends who went before him. Visitation will be held at Friday, May 24, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume at Ourso Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Willard is survived by his wife, Ruby Carlile Cointment; sons, Clayton Cointment, Chris Cointment (Kathy), Chad Cointment (Neely), and Clint Cointment (Stacy); grandchildren, Chaz Cointment, Chaise Cointment, Jessica Berthelot, Cabe Cointment, Carlile Cointment, Carruth Cointment, Cane Cointment, and Kennedy Cointment; great-grandchildren, Addison Cointment and Cade Cointment. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Cointment, Sr. and Grace Hebert Cointment. Please visit A loving husband, dedicated father and doting grandfather, Willard John Cointment, Jr. was born October 24, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a lifelong resident of Gonzales. Willard will be remembered as an outspoken man who, as a prominent land surveyor in Ascension Parish, recognized the enormous need for a comprehensive drainage program to protect property and allow for development. He was a member of a group of concerned citizens that called themselves the Sandbaggers. He worked long and hard, often facing fierce opposition, to create a drainage program that uses canals, levees and pumps to control flooding in the parish. He also served his country in the United States Army and his God as a member and deacon at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales. An avid outdoorsman, Willard enjoyed saltwater and freshwater fishing, but he was most dedicated to duck hunting. When he was a young hunter, Lynnwood Hebert, Sr. took Willard under his wing and helped him develop as a water-fowler. Later in life, Willard made sure Hebert got to hunt as long as he was physically able. He supported Ducks Unlimited and Delta Waterfowl with both his presence and donations. He and nine of his friends founded and supported Big Casino Hunting Club. Later, he joined with two of his sons and a few friends and created Sweetwater, a company that brought 1,000 acres of distressed swamp near Lake Maurepas, and spent many years working to revitalize and improve the area. He loved his friends dearly, many of whom hunted with him despite a scarcity of ducks. The camaraderie was more important than the hunt itself. Willard frequently said he was looking forward to meeting his God and his old friends who went before him. Visitation will be held at Friday, May 24, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume at Ourso Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Willard is survived by his wife, Ruby Carlile Cointment; sons, Clayton Cointment, Chris Cointment (Kathy), Chad Cointment (Neely), and Clint Cointment (Stacy); grandchildren, Chaz Cointment, Chaise Cointment, Jessica Berthelot, Cabe Cointment, Carlile Cointment, Carruth Cointment, Cane Cointment, and Kennedy Cointment; great-grandchildren, Addison Cointment and Cade Cointment. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Cointment, Sr. and Grace Hebert Cointment. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close