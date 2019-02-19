Willard "Dickie" Richard Juge entered into eternal rest on February 16, 2019 at the age of 50. Dickie was a jack of all trades but was an exceptional carpenter and cook. Survived by his mother, Marie Melinda Hendricks; daughter, Shae E. Juge; son, Landon R. Juge; sister, Gina Fontenot; brothers, James Juge, Jr. and Lance Juge; nieces, Alexis & Taylor Sangiorgio and Peyton & McKenzie Juge; nephew and Godchild, Logan Fontenot; nephews, Lucas Fontenot and Jadon Juge. Preceded in death by his father, James R. Juge, Sr.; grandparents, Richard & Agnes Juge and Paul & Victoria Porche. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 9:00 am until funeral mass at 11:00 am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 12369 LA Highway 416, Lakeland, LA. Father Matt Lorrain officiating. Interment Chenal Cemetery, Chenal, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019