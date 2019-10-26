Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willia B.J. Simmons. View Sign Service Information Winnfield Funeral Home- Baton Rouge 7221 Plank Rd. Baton Rouge , LA 70811 (225)-357-2675 Send Flowers Obituary

A retired Health and Physical Education teacher and Coach, Willia "Bea" Simmons passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. She was a graduate of Southern Laboratory and received Bachelor, Masters, and Master plus 30 degrees from Southern University. She was employed with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, having taught at the then Northwestern High School in Zachary, Istrouma High and Belaire High School, retiring with 35 years of service to the community. She was also a board member of the EBRP Federal Credit Union and a member of New Light Baptist Church. She was born in Lindsey, La. and resided all her life in the Scotlandville and North Baton Rouge communities. Bea is survived by her granddaughter Ivanna "Tai" Alexander, Baltimore, Md.; niece Deidre 'Kim" Marshall, Dallas, Tx; nephews Terrence Marshall (Sharon), Baker; Willie Jackson III, Seattle, Wa.; brother in law Murry L. LaBauex, Baton Rouge; great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends She was preceeded in death by her parents Willie and Minnie Stevenson Jackson; Sisters Ethel J. Marshall and Constance J. Labeaux and Brother Willie Jackson, Jr. Visitation will be held Monday October 28, 2019 from 4:00- 7:00 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday October 29, 2019. 11:00 am at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge. Interment follows at Southern Memorial Gardens.

