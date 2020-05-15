A native of Baker and resident of Baton Rouge, he died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet due to complications from COVID-19. He was 82 and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Survived by wife, Mary Ella Shelmire; three daughters, Ida Shelmire Harmon and Tammy Shelmire Knatt (Kendall), both of Houston, Texas; and Dominique Shelmire, Gonzales; siblings, Eula Shelmire George, Baton Rouge; J. W. Hayden and Mildred Samadnouri, both of Zachary; and Jesse Shelmire, Sr., (Julia), Sacramento, California; step-children, Tonda Cushenberry (Donald) and Kenneth and Terence Williams Sr., all of Baton Rouge; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Viewing Sunday, May 17th, at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Religious service at 12:00 p.m., conducted by Rev. Cedric Wynn. Interment Monday, May 18th, in Louisiana National Cemetery.

