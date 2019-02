Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William 'Bill' Ellis Coxe Sr.. View Sign

William "Bill" Ellis Coxe, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 80. He graduated from Walker High School in 1957 and later attended LSU. Bill was involved in a variety of businesses throughout his career beginning with supervising subdivision development for Coxe Construction, co-owner and manager of Builders Center Inc., in Baton Rouge. Bill also established American RV's Inc. in Baton Rouge with his wife, Barbara, where together, they achieved great success and were one of the top RV dealers in the nation. During his later years, Bill established Bill Coxe Contractors where he primarily focused on residential developments. Much like his parents, Lamar and Bunchie, Bill was known for his love of family and his ever-present generosity towards others. Bill would tell anyone that he was truly blessed to have a life filled with an abundance of joy and happiness. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed watching the car races, driving his antique cars, and taking his family on spontaneous vacations. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Sibley Coxe; son, William E. Coxe, Jr.; daughter, Charlotte Coxe Lockhart and husband Mike; grandchildren, William E. Coxe, III, Steven E. Coxe, Elizabeth Lockhart Butler and husband Brennan, Brittany Jade Coxe, Michael Ellis Lamar Lockhart; great-grandchildren, Destiny Victoria Coxe, Rachel Mercedes Coxe, and Parker Joel Coxe; sister-in-law, Patsy Bankhead Coxe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar N. and Bernice "Bunchie" Stafford Coxe; brother, Lamar N. Coxe, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Greer Coxe. Pallbearers will be William Coxe III, Steven Coxe, Carey Coxe, Mike Sibley, Michael Lockhart, and Brennan Butler. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Milton, Ken Montgomery, Larry K. Sullivan, Travis Clark, Rick Simmons, Stanley Fuqua, John Cox, and Bobby Coxe. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 12 p.m. until Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sibley Cemetery in Walker, LA. The family would like to thank BR General Hematology and Oncology Clinic, the Crossing at Clarity Hospice, Bridgeway Hospice, Cypress Home Health, and the ministers and members of First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs for their prayers and visits. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Mitochondrial Disease or St. Jude. William "Bill" Ellis Coxe, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 80. He graduated from Walker High School in 1957 and later attended LSU. Bill was involved in a variety of businesses throughout his career beginning with supervising subdivision development for Coxe Construction, co-owner and manager of Builders Center Inc., in Baton Rouge. Bill also established American RV's Inc. in Baton Rouge with his wife, Barbara, where together, they achieved great success and were one of the top RV dealers in the nation. During his later years, Bill established Bill Coxe Contractors where he primarily focused on residential developments. Much like his parents, Lamar and Bunchie, Bill was known for his love of family and his ever-present generosity towards others. Bill would tell anyone that he was truly blessed to have a life filled with an abundance of joy and happiness. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed watching the car races, driving his antique cars, and taking his family on spontaneous vacations. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Sibley Coxe; son, William E. Coxe, Jr.; daughter, Charlotte Coxe Lockhart and husband Mike; grandchildren, William E. Coxe, III, Steven E. Coxe, Elizabeth Lockhart Butler and husband Brennan, Brittany Jade Coxe, Michael Ellis Lamar Lockhart; great-grandchildren, Destiny Victoria Coxe, Rachel Mercedes Coxe, and Parker Joel Coxe; sister-in-law, Patsy Bankhead Coxe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar N. and Bernice "Bunchie" Stafford Coxe; brother, Lamar N. Coxe, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Greer Coxe. Pallbearers will be William Coxe III, Steven Coxe, Carey Coxe, Mike Sibley, Michael Lockhart, and Brennan Butler. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Milton, Ken Montgomery, Larry K. Sullivan, Travis Clark, Rick Simmons, Stanley Fuqua, John Cox, and Bobby Coxe. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 12 p.m. until Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sibley Cemetery in Walker, LA. The family would like to thank BR General Hematology and Oncology Clinic, the Crossing at Clarity Hospice, Bridgeway Hospice, Cypress Home Health, and the ministers and members of First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs for their prayers and visits. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Mitochondrial Disease or St. Jude. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

(225) 664-4143 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close