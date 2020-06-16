William 'Bill' Toups Jr.
William 'Bill' Toups Jr., a native of Plaquemine, LA passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home in Plaquemine, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wyona Falcon Toups; daughter, Bonnie Toups Urquhart (Steve); two sons, Jeffery Toups & Billy Toups III (Allison); grandchildren, Brandon Guidry, Connor Guidry, Tori Guidry, Nicholas Toups, Emily Toups, Griffin Toups, Corbin Toups and a step grandson, Matthew Urquhart; one sister, Elizabeth Grass (John); and former daughter-in-law, Christina Lucas. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alma Martin Toups. Bill was a long time employee of Dow Chemical in Plaquemine. He was an accomplished wood turner and a member of the Bayou Wood Turners Club. He was also a member of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Special thanks to Dr. Andrew McWhorter, Dr. Bryan Bienvenu, Mell Schexnaidre, the staff of Mary Bird Perkins, and Comfort Care Hospice for the compassion and care given to Billy and our family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10am. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, LA. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
1 entry
June 16, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
