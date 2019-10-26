Bill Wright, slipped quietly into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. He was born on September 12, 1926 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Eli and Mary K Wright. He was baptized at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in 1954 by the late Reverend Frank R. Winder. He remained a faithful member until his health began to deteriorate. By profession he was a master cement finisher. He leaves wonderful memories, his daughter Lynn C. Tucker; two granddaughters, Sonya W. Fields, whom he raised as his daughter and Nanci Johnson; one grandson, Allen Johnson; one sister, Rosemary W. Glynn; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death, his parents, his wife, Catherine T. Wright, daughter, one brother and one sister. Visitation at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., on Monday, October 28, 2019 10:00 am to 12 noon followed by funeral service Rev. Ronald Sutton officiating. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens, Hall Davis and Sons in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019