William "Billy" Bayle, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was 65 years old. Billy was the loving father of Bonnie and the cherished brother of Darlene. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Ruth Way Bayle and the late William Bayle, Sr. The family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere debt of gratitude to Mr. Joe. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. VIRTUE STREET, in Chalmette, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held in his memory at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Jan. 18, 2020