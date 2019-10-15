Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" Norfolk. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William ("Bill") A. Norfolk, age 92, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. James Place in Baton Rouge. Bill was one of five children born to the late Josephine and Robert Norfolk of Alexandria, Virginia. Bill was married for 61 years to the late Neveda "Veda" Brooks Norfolk, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. He is survived by four children, Veda Lynn Norfolk Kober, wife of the late Richard David Kober, of Baton Rouge, Claire Brooks Norfolk of Baton Rouge, William ("Billy") Norfolk, Jr. and wife Lisa Norfolk of Clear Lake, Texas, and Nancy Norfolk Nevils and husband Timothy Nevils, Jr. of Lynnfield, Massachusetts. He also is survived by 8 grandchildren, Ashley and Stephen Kober, Camille Wheeler, William and Jackson Norfolk, and Kelley, Katie and Megan Nevils. Bill's early years were colorful, including being so invested in fighting for his country in World War II that he changed his birthdate on his birth certificate in an effort to enlist early in the US Navy. The Navy was on to Bill, so instead he enlisted in the Virginia State Guard at age 16. Bill eventually did enlist in the Navy in 1945. He was stationed in Puerto Rico where he survived having his plane shot down by friendly fire during a training exercise. After his stint in the Navy, Bill enrolled at the University of Miami (FL), where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration. While in college, Bill met and married Veda. After graduation, Bill and Veda moved to Texas where Bill worked in the human resources department at Ethyl Corporation. Bill later had the opportunity to attend law school, so Bill, Veda and their three children moved to Baton Rouge, where Bill enrolled at Louisiana State University. Bill graduated with a Bachelor of Laws in 1961 and immediately began practicing at Taylor, Porter, Brooks and Phillips. Bill practiced law at Taylor Porter for over fifty years, where he had been a Partner and more recently was Of Counsel. He was a longtime member of the Baton Rouge and Louisiana State Bar Associations and the Louisiana Association of Defense Counsel. While Bill was recognized in the early 1980s as one of the best labor and employment lawyers in America, Bill was more proud of the second family he had with his fellow labor and employment law attorneys and support staff at Taylor Porter. Bill enjoyed mentoring younger attorneys, which ultimately benefitted him, too, as he developed a close bond with a number of them. Over the years, the labor and employment group invited him to play in golf tournaments, always arranged a birthday celebration for him, and one very special colleague was known to sometimes help him shop after Veda died. Bill's children want to acknowledge how important and special these individuals were to him and to thank them for treating our dad like he was their own. Bill was a man of many interests including playing tennis, doing crossword puzzles, hunting, fishing, cooking, snow skiing, reading and painting. Bill played tennis virtually every week until just recently. He enjoyed watching tennis as well and was fortunate enough to have traveled to watch Wimbledon, the French Open, and the Australian Open. Bill also appreciated his time with his children, but especially his grandchildren, during ski and beach vacations. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home at 825 Government Street on Friday, October 18 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 19 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. The Rev. Christopher Duncan of St. James Episcopal Church will conduct a service at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. The family thanks the staff at St. James Place and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their thoughtful care of Bill. The family thanks the staff at St. James Place and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their thoughtful care of Bill. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. James Place, Hospice of Baton Rouge, or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019

