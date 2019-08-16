William Allen McDowell Sr. (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
Bill McDowell Sr. was born October 3, 1942 in Bessemer, AL and passed away August 14, 2019. A member of Galvez Pentecostal Church, Bill was a U.S. Army veteran where he served in the 6th U.S. Infantry during the Vietnam War. He was a resident of Prairieville. He is survived by his son, Allen McDowell; daughter, Amber Elizabeth Wheat; sister, Lisa E. Davis; five grandchildren; and his beloved companion, JoAnne Martinez. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Monday, August 19, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, and Tuesday, August 20, 2019, after 8:30 am until religious services at 9:30 am conducted by Rev. David Hairford. Interment with military honors will follow in Louisiana National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019
