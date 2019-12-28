Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Andrew "Bill" Loe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Andrew Loe, Sr., 92, died on December 25, 2019. He was a resident of Williamsburg Senior Living community in Baton Rouge, LA and the Coulee Creek Cabin he built in 2011 on his family land in Bienville Parish. He was born on May 5, 1927, the elder son of Clinton and Glennie Caldwell Loe. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. James Loe. He leaves his children, Laurie Sprague (Mark) of Bloomington, IL; Kathleen Loe (Don Downey) of Hudson, NY; Dr. William Loe, Jr. of New Orleans, LA; John Loe (Leigh) of Baton Rouge, LA and Dr. Catherine Loe of Orlando, Fla. His beloved wife of 60 years, Dolores (de la Houssaye) Loe passed away in 2009. They were married in 1950 in New Orleans, and Bill will be missed by her devoted sisters, Kathleen Kemper (Clarence) of Los Angeles, CA and Joann Goode of Shalimar, FLA. Bill was blessed with nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, whose birthdays he never missed. After serving in the army, Bill graduated from Louisiana State University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry. Dolores and Bill met at L.S.U. and lived their married life in Jonesboro where they attended St. Lucy's Catholic Church. He later earned a Masters' Degree in Forestry from Louisiana Tech University. As an area forester for the L.S.U. Cooperative Extension Service, he had a long and productive career developing educational programs benefitting private forest landowners and 4H Youth Programs. His passions were hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons and travelling the world with his 'D'. Bill (Daddy, Grandy) was unfailingly kind, generous, and loving to everyone in his life. A funeral service will be held at St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Hodge, LA. Contributions in his name can be made to the LSU Ag Center, 4H Program Fund.

