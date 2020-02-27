Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mothe Funeral Home Harvey 2100 Westbank Expressway Harvey , LA 70058 (504)-367-3920 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Mothe Funeral Home Harvey 2100 Westbank Expressway Harvey , LA 70058 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Arthur "Bill" Koederitz passed away peacefully at Ashton Manor on February 23, 2020 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary Ann, his son Karl and his canine companion Lucky. He was a native of St. Louis, Missouri, but a 50+ year resident in a wonderfully tight knit neighborhood in Terrytown. He is survived by his sons William L. (Mary), Gary (Susan), David (Clarissa), Mark (Ruth), Jon (Sandy), and daughter Lisa, plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Tom, Gene (Joan), and Lenn (Cheryl). A graduate of the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, he was a petroleum engineer retired from Mobil Oil. He enjoyed decades of extensive travel with his wife across the U.S. and the world. He was a gentle soul, known for his dry wit and never meeting a bargain he didn't like. He took great pride in fixing things himself and taking care of his home. He always put family first and was a wonderful example to his children and grandchildren. He will be missed tremendously.Thank you to the staff of Ashton Manor and Lakeside Hospice for loving and caring for him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are welcome. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 3 PM to 6 PM at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY, HARVEY, LA.

