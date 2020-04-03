Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenwood Funeral Home 5200 Canal Boulevard New Orleans , LA 70124 (504)-486-0880 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" August Jude Heine, Sr, died on April 1, 2020 at the age of 82. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Linda (Dunn-Flynn) Heine and his 4 children Cindy Heine (Charlotte), William "AJ" August Jude Heine, Jr (Shannon), Marcie O'Dwyer (Joseph) and Susan Ellender (Jules). He was "Paw-Paw" to 6 grandchildren-Emily Heine, William "Gus" August Jude Heine, III, John "Jack" Sylvan IV and Charles "Will" William Walsten, Julia and Jenna O'Dwyer as well as 2 bonus grandchildren Caroline Garnett (Shane) and Andrew Ellender (Hillary). He was a great-grandfather to Amelia Garnett and Helena Ellender. He is also survived by his brother George (Joal)-who was the only one to call him "Willie Augie"-sister Shirley Elmore, sister-in-law Patricia Flynn (Jerry). He was blessed to have and love countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents George and Bernadine Heine, his loving sisters Georgette Heine and Vera Remer as well as his in-laws Marjorie and Emile Flynn. In addition to those named above he was also known as "Dad", "Paw-Paw", "Goobie" and "Uncle Bill" to many friends, in-laws and extended family members, which he loved! His world revolved around his family, his love of food and putting those two together was truly his happy place. Bill was known for many things including his optimistic view of, well, everything and his generosity! He always took such delight in even the smallest things. He was a born marketer or "idea man" who had a knack for enlisting all to help make his ideas come to fruition. Professionally, Bill was a group insurance salesperson/consultant for his entire professional career. He was the first person in the state of Louisiana to be both a licensed life, health & accident agent and to become a Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS), which he later taught at Loyola University. He was the co-founder of Associated Benefits Consulting and SyncStream Solutions LLC, a graduate of Tulane University and a member of St Augustine's Episcopal Church. He was the "perfect specimen" of a man, husband and father. It was his request that donations be made to any of the following charities. St. Augustine Episcopal Church, Ministry Training Source, Jericho Road or the . Prayers are most appreciated. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. 